2018 Ford GT Heritage edition to honor 1967 Le Mans winner





From the beginning of the reborn Ford GT program, the idea was to bring the car to market in time to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Ford GT40's 1-2-3 finish at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ford made much ado about the historic accomplishment by competing with the new GT in Le Mans last year and releasing a 2017 GT model year '66 Heritage edition to honor the car that won that race.

But did you know that the Ford GT40 won Le Mans three years in a row? With that in mind, Ford is releasing a second Heritage edition, this one for the 2018 GT and this one honoring the 1967 Le Mans winner driven by A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney.

2018 Ford GT Heritage edition Enlarge Photo 2018 Ford GT Heritage edition Enlarge Photo 2018 Ford GT Heritage edition Enlarge Photo 2018 Ford GT Heritage edition Enlarge Photo

The car comes in Race Red with white stripes and the exposed carbon package. It has Frozen White No. 1 hood and door graphics and its 20-inch forged aluminum wheels get a unique silver satin clearcoat and black lug nuts. Also included to finish off the exterior are red calipers and silver mirror caps.

CHECK OUT: 2018 Ford F-150 first drive review: so good you won't even notice

Inside, it gets red accent stitching on the seats and steering wheel, red seat belt webbing, anodized gray paddle shifters, and satin gray stainless steel appliqués on the instrument panel, door register bezels, and x-brace. The door sills, air register pods and center console are exposed matte carbon fiber, and each car gets its own serialized identification plate.

2018 Ford GT Heritage edition Enlarge Photo

Ford says limited quantities of this limited car will be offered. We know that only 250 GTs will be built for 2018, but we don't know how many Heritage editions will be offered or what the price for the package will be. Thanks to Jay Leno's window sticker, however, we know that the GT's starting price is right around $450,000.

We can guess, however, that another Heritage edition will be offered for the 2019 model year. That one should honor the number 9 car driven by Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi to the 1968 Le Mans victory, and it should come in the familiar light blue and orange Gulf colors. Oh boy, that should be a looker.