2018 Ford F-150, 2019 Audi A7, cheaper Camaro SS: Today’s Car News

2018 Ford F-150 Enlarge Photo

Ford’s F-150 has just been updated. It’s now got best-in-class towing, improved fuel economy, and a host of other attributes. What’s it like to drive? Click on the link below.

The A7 is the next model in the Audi portfolio to be given a redesign. Our latest spy shots show clear influences from Audi’s Prologue concept as well as some much more pronounced character lines.

Opting for a V-8 in the Chevrolet Camaro is a much pricier move than in the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. Chevy realizes this and is considering lowering the price of the V-8-powered Camaro SS by deleting some of the pricier features that are currently standard.

2018 Ford F-150 first drive review: so good you won't even notice

2019 Audi A7 spy shots and video

Chevy assesses more affordable Camaro V-8 to challenge Mustang, Challenger

Mini has a car just for students, and it's priced below $20,000

2019 Nissan Altima spy shots

Baojun E100: GM's tiny, 2-seat electric car for China

Opel's range-topping SUV put on hold following brand's sale to PSA Group

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test: what do our passengers say?

Mini will preview electric car with 2017 Frankfurt auto show concept

We visited NYC's Ford Hub; we still don't know what it was