2018 Ford F-150, 2019 Audi A7, cheaper Camaro SS: Today’s Car News

Report: Chinese automaker makes bid for Fiat... Industry
10 minutes ago
2019 Audi A7 spy shots and video Spy Shots
2 hours ago
2018 Ford F-150Enlarge Photo
Ford’s F-150 has just been updated. It’s now got best-in-class towing, improved fuel economy, and a host of other attributes. What’s it like to drive? Click on the link below.
The A7 is the next model in the Audi portfolio to be given a redesign. Our latest spy shots show clear influences from Audi’s Prologue concept as well as some much more pronounced character lines.
Opting for a V-8 in the Chevrolet Camaro is a much pricier move than in the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. Chevy realizes this and is considering lowering the price of the V-8-powered Camaro SS by deleting some of the pricier features that are currently standard.
You'll find all these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Ford F-150 first drive review: so good you won't even notice
2019 Audi A7 spy shots and video
Chevy assesses more affordable Camaro V-8 to challenge Mustang, Challenger
Mini has a car just for students, and it's priced below $20,000
2019 Nissan Altima spy shots
Baojun E100: GM's tiny, 2-seat electric car for China
Opel's range-topping SUV put on hold following brand's sale to PSA Group
2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test: what do our passengers say?
Mini will preview electric car with 2017 Frankfurt auto show concept
We visited NYC's Ford Hub; we still don't know what it was
