Chevy assesses more affordable Camaro V-8 to challenge Mustang, Challenger

2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE

Right now the most affordable Chevrolet Camaro with a V-8 is the Camaro SS which starts at approximately $38,000.

However, Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger buyers can drive away with a V-8 under the hood for approximately $34,100, via the respective Mustang GT and Challenger R/T models.

That’s got Chevy considering bringing down the price of adding a V-8 engine to the Camaro, GM product chief Mark Reuss recently revealed to Automotive News (subscription required).

Reuss said Chevy was also looking at adjusting the Camaro’s numbers at the more affordable end of the pricing spectrum, without going into detail. The base Mustang starts at $26,085 while the base Camaro starts at $26,900, although the Mustang comes with a V-6 and the Camaro with a turbocharged inline-4.

“I think we've got opportunities at the very low end of the Camaro range and some remix of some of the V-8 options on it so we don't force people to buy all the options with a V-8, just to get a V-8,” Reuss explained. “The Mustang and some of the cars in the segment will have a lower base price and that's an opportunity for us probably.”

Reuss didn’t mention timing but the Camaro range is due to undergo a mid-cycle update for 2019. It’s possible we see a shakeup in the pricing and options of the various Camaro models at this point.