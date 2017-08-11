Rick Hendrick takes delivery of the first 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE





Rick Hendrick takes delivery of first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Team Chevy NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick has added his latest toy to an expansive collection of cars by taking delivery of the first-production 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Hendrick scored the winning bid for very first Camaro ZL1 1LE at Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach auction, where it was widely speculated he would go home with the car—he did, with a bid of $250,000. The entire hammer price went to benefit the United Way.

Hendrick has scored VIN 001 of multiple Chevrolet performance cars throughout the years, as well as a few other nameplates, including the world's first Acura NSX.

Hendrick himself was in attendance at the Lansing Grand River assembly plant, where the sixth-generation Camaro is built, to drive his latest addition off the assembly line. It seems he went with a color that never goes out of style: black.

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE boasts an identical 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine to the regular Camaro ZL1, but it earns its "1LE" badge with a host of race-ready updates. Aerodynamics and downforce are increased via a carbon fiber wing, air deflectors, and dive planes, while sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires put the power down in glue-like fashion. Underneath, set of Mutlimatic DSSV dampers work suspension magic on the Camaro ZL1 1LE. It's the same engineering solution that was applied to the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28, so, yes, it works wonders.

Let's not forget, the Camaro ZL1 1LE is also the fastest Camaro around a racetrack yet. It lapped the Nürburgring in a very respectable 7:29.60.

We're sure Hendrick has a new parking space ready for the Camaro ZL1 1LE, and another awaiting VIN 001 of the upcoming Chevrolet C7 Corvette ZR1, too.