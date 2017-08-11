2018 BMW X2 revealed, 2020 Audi Q8 spotted, Ferrari and the Dino: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 BMW X2 Enlarge Photo

The production version of the new 2018 BMW X2 has finally been spotted, though it's wrapped in heavy camouflage. The production version is faithful to the concept shown in Paris last year. Buyers can expect a choice of small displacement turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, as well as front- and all-wheel drive.

The 2020 Audi Q8 was spotted sans camouflage driving down the road in Europe. Looking nearly identical to the Q8 Concept, the production version is sporty looking with a very quick roofline and a wide stance. Power should come from a turbocharged V-6 with higher performance variants coming down the pipe.

It seems the people inside Ferrari can't come to an agreement on whether the Dino should be resurrected. A new report says the team is split with some thinking it'll negatively affect the brand, and some feeling it should be brought back. We should know early next year when Ferrari releases its next 5-year plan.

Here's your first look at the production 2018 BMW X2

Say hello to the 2020 Audi Q8, camouflage free

Ferrari continues to flip-flop on resurrecting the Dino

Porsche offers lengthy engine warranty for some GT3 owners

PSA: Please don't put your feet up on the dashboard

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car

Otto who? Tesla is ready to test electric, self-driving big rigs in Nevada and California

Learn to drive a new Audi R8 on a Formula One track

Tesla Model 3 battery cells will turn a profit for Panasonic by next year

Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500

Electric-car discovery, education centers are now a thing

2018 Ford F-150 boasts best-in-class towing rating, improved fuel economy