Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car

Aug 10, 2017

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car

In a break from the traditional sedan, Chevrolet today announced that the Camaro ZL1 coupe will be its car of choice for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series starting next season.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson joined Mark Reuss, executive vice president of GM product development, to introduce the new race car at the GM's Renaissance Center headquarters in Detroit.

DON'T MISS: Watch a 2006 Dodge NASCAR race car rocket down a highway at 243 mph

Chevrolet has used the Camaro SS as its entry in the Xfinity Series since 2013, the next step down from the Monster Energy Cup Series.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car

Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet engineers developed the body shape's aerodynamics for racing using computational fluid dynamics analysis and reduced-scale and full-scale wind-tunnel testing. The look is certainly different than that of the Camaro ZL1 street car, but the idea was to maintain as much of that character as possible.

ALSO SEE: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to retire from NASCAR

While the street version of the Camaro ZL1 uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, the race car will be subject to NASCAR rules, which stipulate a naturally aspirated engine and no more than 358 cubic inches. Still, horsepower will be in the neighborhood of 850, depending on the track.

The chassis structure will also have nothing to do with the street car, as the racer will be based on a tube frame and roll cage design stipulated by NASCAR. The street version of the Camaro uses a unibody structure.

The change to the Camaro was necessary because the current NASCAR stocker is the Chevrolet SS sedan, which goes away after this model year. Chevrolet could have gone with the Impala or Malibu, but the Camaro is a much cooler car for the track.

Perhaps with this change, we will also see Ford switch to the Mustang. We'll keep our eyes peeled.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.


HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500  Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500 
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car
Learn to drive a new Audi R8 on a Formula One track Learn to drive a new Audi R8 on a Formula One track
2018 Acura RLX gets new look, but will it be enough to compete? 2018 Acura RLX gets new look, but will it be enough to compete?
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.