A rare Bugatti EB110 SS Dauer is up for grabs for $1.16M

Oh, how we fondly remember the 1990s and their magical poster-worthy supercars. Great cars like the Ferrari F40 and F50, Porsche 959, and Lamborghini Diablo existed during this wonderful time. Another car that doesn't get as much ink is the Bugatti EB110. It's a rare bird, to be sure, as only 140 or so were built. There's an even rarer version of this rare car, and now's your chance to buy one.

It's called the Bugatti EB110 SS Dauer. That SS designation refers to the pumped-up engine sitting out back. In the standard EB110, you'll find a 3.5-liter V-12 engine that breathes through a quartet of turbochargers. It produces around 550 or so horsepower. The SS version makes between 600 and 611 horsepower, is lighter, and will hit at least 216 mph hour with enough room.

Now let's focus on the Dauer portion of the name. In 1995, Bugatti went bankrupt. The remaining bits and pieces of the EB110 were sold off to a Germany company called Dauer Sportwagen. Dauer had enough parts to build five more EB110 examples, and these are dubbed Dauer EB110 cars.

There are a literal handful of them, and this black one has only turned 652 miles. Now it's for sale by London-based broker Joe Macari for $1.16 million. That's not a small sum, but not an insane one given the rarity of this piece of Bugatti (and Dauer) history.

If you can pony up the cash, you'll have a compact V-12 engine that will propel the car from a standstill up to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. That's an amazing feat for a modern car, never mind one from 2002...by way of 1995.

