Ferrari continues to flip-flop on resurrecting the Dino

Will the world ever see another mid-engine, V-6 powered Ferrari? That's a good question, and it's one Ferrari itself still doesn't have an answer to. We're talking about the on-again, off-again resurrection of the Ferrari Dino.

Ferrari executives appear to be split over the idea of bringing the Dino name back, according to a report from Automotive News Europe (subscription required). The uncertainty surrounds what the Dino may do to Ferrari's brand image; the Italian sports car maker has spent decades achieving an upper echelon of brand cachet most companies can only dream of. A Ferrari Dino would most likely lower the price of entry for customers.

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne is afraid the Dino may erode some of the brand's exclusivity. "We need to explore ways to attract customers to traditional values of the brand such as style, performance, and engine sound before downgrading the entry level price for the brand," Marchionne said. He added the idea of reviving the Dino name is still being "kicked around" internally.

Marchionne's most recent comments represent a change of opinion. In 2015, the Ferrari chairman said the introduction of a new Dino was "not a question of if but when" and that the new car must be "done right." At the time he also said this potential 500-horsepower Ferrari would not be "cheap" because the brand is "unique and needs to be protected." An insider has said the Dino could start at around $176,000, which would undercut the Ferrari California by more than $20,000.

We may not have an answer about the Dino's future now, but a final answer is likely coming. Marchionne said a decision on whether a new Dino will be built will be made public at its next investor day, which is scheduled for early 2018. There, Ferrari will reveal its next five-year plan.