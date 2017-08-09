Trackhawk priced, McLaren 720S underrated, 2018 Jeep Wrangler specs: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] priced the new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk from $86,995. Order banks open August 10, and dealers will be more than happy to take your money. With the Hellcat's 707-horsepower supercharged V-8 engine, the Trackhawk is set to the be the most absurd SUV you can buy.

According to the results of a dyno run, McLaren has underrated the power of the 720S supercar. With readings of between 694 and 699 horsepower at the wheels, the McLaren 720S seems to be making as much as 780 horsepower at the crank.

Specs for the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have been leaked via the dealer online ordering system. It seems the new Wrangler will offer full-time four-wheel drive, which is a first for the hardcore off-road machine.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk priced from $86,995

McLaren has massively underrated the power of the 720S

2018 Jeep Wrangler specs leak, full-time 4WD available

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: Living with a street and track star

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: what fits inside?

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots and video

Climate change worse, faster than projected, scientists tell Trump in leaked report

Mercedes teases new Maybach Vision concept set for Pebble Beach

2016-2018 Infiniti Q50, 2017 Infiniti Q60 recalled over stalling concerns

Sporty Volkswagen Passat GT coming in 2018

Tesla Model 3 Performance version coming, after 'production hell' ends