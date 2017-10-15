It's McLaren P1 GTR and Ferrari FXX K track time

Oct 15, 2017

When two hypercars take to the track to stretch their legs, it's time to put down everything and strap in for the ride.

Today, it's the McLaren P1 GTR and the Ferrari FXX K, which arrived at Monza for a few hot laps.

The video shows the two hypercars during different sessions, so it's not an actual battle, but it's incredible to see the two machines blitz around the circuit at lightning speeds. And if it were perpetually 2004, the sounds coming from these cars would definitely be our cell phone's custom ringtone. The piercing sound of the FXX K's naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V-12 and the P1 GTR's twin-turbocharged V-8 make for a wonderful soundtrack of hypercar symphonies. 

How much power is being pushed around the track? 2,021 horsepower in total. McLaren managed to extract 968 hp from its hybrid powertrain and Ferrari has tuned the LaFerrari's hybrid setup for pure performance in the FXX K, which makes 1,035 hp. Ferrari's "XX" moniker has long denoted its "experimental" cars, but the FXX K is simply a mad experiment. That's not to say the P1 GTR is a lame duck, though. Anything car worth millions and delivering close to 1,000 hp isn't lame in our book.

While we don't get to see which of these cars actually comes out on top, it's still a sight to see.

