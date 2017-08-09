Is the rarest Jaguar ever made coming to Pebble Beach?

Follow Jeff Add to circle



1954 Jaguar XK120 SE by Pininfarina Enlarge Photo

One of the all-time great Jaguar cars is the XK120. Over 12,000 examples were built between 1948 and 1954. With the 3.4-liter straight-six engine under the hood, an XK120 could reach a top speed of nearly 125 miles per hour. They were offered as roadsters, drophead coupes, and fixed-head coupes as well.

There's one version, however, that's been under wraps for some time—but it will be revealed in just a couple of weeks at the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

A top-secret restoration project is culminating in the reveal of a special XK120. It's a one-of-one example with a body by Pininfarina. Over the course of the last two years, Classic Motor Cars of the UK taken to restoring it to its former glory.

The plan all along has been to reveal the restored car to the world at Pebble Beach. They're doing just that, as the car is now under wraps and ready for its chance to shine in the California sun spotlight. That's a long distance in time and space from when the car was first shown in 1955. It was commissioned by New York importer Max Hoffman. Somehow the car wound up in Germany in the late 1970s, and then CMC acquired the car.

Now, after thousands of hours spend bringing the XK120 back to life, it's boarding a plane bound for the West Coast. Once there, it will surely be a stand-out machine in a sea of exemplary automobiles.

