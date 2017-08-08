2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk priced from $86,995

Aug 8, 2017
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Arguably the most ridiculous SUV in history is about to arrive. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] has announced that the new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be priced from $86,995, including destination, and order books are set to open on August 10.

For those who don't know and clearly haven't been reading Motor Authority, the Trackhawk is the Grand Cherokee with Hellcat power.

With the full 707-horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine flowing to all four wheels, Jeep is claiming the Trackhawk will be the quickest SUV ever, with a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. The quarter mile? It flies by in just 11.6 seconds, and if you have the room, top speed is a quaint 180 mph.

When a Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee was just a rumor, it was unknown whether Jeep would give it all-wheel drive or make it rear-wheel drive like the other Hellcats. The fear was the Grand Cherokee's all-wheel-drive system might grenade itself given all that power.

Since the Trackhawk carries a factory warranty like any other Grand Cherokee model, Jeep worried as well. To prevent that from happening, Jeep modified the full-time active transfer case with forged steel chain sprockets and a wider chain.

Jeep also added a limited-slip differential in the rear to help control the power as it flows to the ground, and the tires are Pirelli 295/45Z R20 Verde all-seasons, though Pirelli P Zero three-season tires will also be offered. 

Braking shouldn't be an issue thanks to 15.75-inch two-piece vented Brembo rotors up front with 6-piston calipers, and 13.78-inch vented rotors in back. Jeep says the Trackhawk will come to a complete stop from 60 mph in just 114 feet.

We'll be able to put all these claims to the test soon, as we slide behind the wheel for a first drive in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for our driving impressions.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
