Mazda HCCI engine, Volvo XC40 spy shots, Tesla Model S record: Car News Headlines

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots Enlarge Photo

Mazda is set to become the first automaker in the world with a car powered by an HCCI engine. According to Mazda, the engine should match or exceed the efficiency of diesel engines but without many of the harmful emissions diesel engines produce.

Volvo’s upcoming compact SUV, the XC40, has been spied and this time we have some video. The vehicle is one of three new compact cars the Swedish brand will be launching in the coming years.

A group of Tesla enthusiasts from Italy have managed to drive a Model S 100D for almost 670 miles on a single charge. That’s impressive considering the car’s EPA-rated range is only 335 miles.

