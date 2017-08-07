Mazda confirms HCCI engine for 2019

Aug 7, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

Enlarge Photo

Mazda on Tuesday laid out a company-wide strategy that looks ahead to the year 2030.

Chief among the plans is the introduction of the world’s first production Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition (HCCI) engine.

Mazda says the technology will appear in 2019 in a next-generation Skyactiv-X engine, though no particular models were mentioned. The redesigned Mazda 3 is rumored to be the first recipient, however.  

HCCI engines run on gasoline but rely on sparkless ignition via compression, like in diesel engines. Their efficiency comes from burning the mix of and air and fuel at lower temperatures, which ends up reducing much of the heat energy lost in a normal gasoline engine. Because of this efficiency, a much leaner air and fuel mix can be used. The process also produces much fewer emissions.

Mazda is talking 20-30 percent efficiency gains over its current engines. The automaker says its Skyactiv-X engine should also match or exceed the latest diesel engines when it comes to efficiency, but without many of the harmful emissions diesel engines produce.

The main problem with HCCI engines is the specific temperature needed for smooth operation. Too cold and it affects the performance of the ignition system. Too hot and you end up with engine knock. HCCI engines also tend to wear out faster. To get around the temperature problem, Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine will be capable of conventional sparkplug ignition when necessary, such as during cold starts. Mazda calls the technology Spark Controlled Compression Ignition.

Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine will also use supercharging for further efficiency gains. The automaker says the supercharger has the added benefit of increasing torque by 10-30 percent compared to the current engines.

Also announced in Mazda’s strategy, known as Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030, are plans to introduce electrified models, including electric cars, starting from 2019. Mazda says its electric cars will initially be offered in areas that restrict certain vehicles to reduce air pollution or use a high ratio of clean energy for power generation. The latter is part of Mazda’s goal of reducing “well-to-wheel” carbon dioxide emissions to 50 percent of 2010 levels by 2030 and to just 10 percent by 2050.

The strategy isn't all about efficiency, though. Mazda said it will also look to introduce more safety-aimed electronic driver aids to reduce the number of accidents. The automaker is also looking at self-driving technology which it hopes to have available in some form by 2025.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Subaru Forester spy shots 2019 Subaru Forester spy shots
New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars
2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback 2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback
2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots and video 2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.