Italdesign Zerouno sold out, roadster being considered

Aug 7, 2017

Italdesign Zerouno VIN 002

Italdesign Zerouno VIN 002

Put those pocketbooks away because the ultra-exclusive Italdesign Zerouno is officially sold out. The supercar, born from the recently established Italdesign Automobili Speciali road car division, is limited to five units and buyers have been chosen from across the world, according to the company.

Italdesign is owned by Volkswagen Group, and the Zerouno's underpinnings show it. Underneath the Lamborghini-esque design is an aluminum and carbon-fiber internal structure akin to the Huracán and Audi R8. Also borrowed is the 5.2-liter V-10 engine, which makes 610 horsepower, and the all-wheel drive system. Its performance chops will equate to a 205-mph top speed and a 3.2-second 0-62 mph time.

Italdesign Zerouno VIN 002

Italdesign Zerouno VIN 002

But, the Italdesign is much more special than a Lamborghini or Audi. The project is truly bespoke with each car undergoing extensive individualization procedures for each of the five buyers. Zerouno number two will be on display at Pebble Beach this August with its metallic-red carbon-fiber finish. It also sports a rear wing with a central longitudinal fin, which the company says is part of this customer's particular custom features.

However, high rollers may want to keep their checkbooks in hand. Italdesign isn't opposed to producing a Zerouno roadster. The company said it is evaluating the possibility of a roadster and is speaking with customers around the world about their interest in such a car. Translation: tell Italdesign you want it and they may build it.

