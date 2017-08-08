Rolls-Royce CEO takes dig at Bentley Bentayga

Aug 8, 2017

2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel

2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel

Enlarge Photo

A battle of British ultra-luxury brands is underway after Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös took a dig at the Bentley Bentayga. Specifically, the Rolls-Royce CEO called out the Bentley SUV for its Volkswagen Group underpinnings.

The Bentayga is largely based on an Audi Q7, with the bodies for the two vehicles built at the same plant, something Müller-Ötvös appears to find hard to swallow. In contrast, Rolls-Royce's upcoming SUV, thought to be called a Cullinan, will be underpinned by the same brand-exclusive platform used by the new Phantom. The aluminum architecture is not shared with BMW, which owns the British marque.

"We are not using mass-manufactured body shells," he recently told Automotive News (subscription required). "That limits what you can do on the design side, and it undermines exclusivity massively. You don't want a camouflaged [Audi] Q7 in that segment. You want to have a true Rolls-Royce."

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Rolls-Royce has gone as far as not referring to the Cullinan as an SUV, either. Instead, the brand prefers to call it a "high-sided, all-terrain" vehicle. Additionally, Rolls-Royce promises the Cullinan will still feature poised and hushed driving dynamics even when taken off-road. Engineers have reportedly developed a new suspension system to ensure the brand's promise is kept, while still delivering off-road capability.

Despite the punch Rolls-Royce has thrown, Bentley likely isn't too worried. The Bentayga has been a sales success and the brand is mulling over additional variants to keep the SUV fresh. Those include the possibility of a coupe-like version and a high-performance Speed.

Rolls-Royce will debut its Cullinan in 2018 with the first sales expected to begin in early 2019.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots and video 2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots and video
New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars
2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback 2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback
2019 Subaru Forester spy shots 2019 Subaru Forester spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.