Tesla Model Y, Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, Ferrari utility: The Week In Reverse

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Enlarge Photo

Elon Musk revealed new details on the Model Y; we spent some time behind the wheel of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo; and Ferrari’s chairman confirmed that an SUV-like vehicle was being investigated. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Despite earlier saying that Tesla would base its next vehicle, the Model Y, on an all-new platform, Elon Musk this week confirmed that Tesla would in fact stick with its existing Gen 3 platform found in the Model 3. He was apparently talked out of the risky move by fellow Tesla execs.

For the first time, Porsche’s Panamera is available in two body styles. One is the regular sedan and the other is a new wagon-like model. After spending some time in both, we determined that performance is the same regardless of body style.

Another first for the Panamera, in fact for the entire Porsche range, is the top performance option being a hybrid, in this case the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The super sedan combines a twin-turbo V-8 with an electric drive system for a combined 680 horsepower, and we also drove it this week.

Ferrari’s chairman, Sergio Marchionne, this week confirmed the Italian firm is looking at a high-performance vehicle that offers some utility. He’s keen to add it to lure new customers to the brand and boost annual deliveries over the 10,000-unit mark.

Ford this week announced some handy tech for its updated Mustang GT. The car will come with a programmable exhaust system that allows you to choose which hours you want your exhaust at its loudest, so that you don’t walk up your neighbors with the rumble of a V-8 in the wee hours.

Aston Martin this week finally gave us a taste of its new Vantage. The sleek and sexy design has clear influences from Aston Martin’s DB10 sports car developed for the James Bond movie “Spectre,” something Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman said would be the case.