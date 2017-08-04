Mercedes bringing new concept to 2017 Pebble Beach Concours

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Mercedes-Benz concept debuting at 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz design boss Gordon Wagener and his colleagues at Mercedes’ Advanced Design Center located in Sindelfingen, Germany have teased a new concept their developing for this month’s 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

In a video posted to Mercedes’ official Instagram account, the designers describe the design as being an “icon for the brand” and a “big surprise.” They also briefly show a few sketches of what appears to be the wheel of the car and perhaps its silhouette.

The sketches also include the design for Mercedes’ Intelligent Aerodynamic Automobile concept unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show, which Wagener and his colleagues describe as being very different to the new concept.

Last year, Mercedes unveiled the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept at Pebble Beach. It was said to herald the design direction for future Maybach models. Perhaps this year’s concept will herald the design direction for the Mercedes brand.

We don’t have long to wait as the Pebble Beach Concours takes place on August 20. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.