Watch the 2017 Ford Raptor's suspension hard at work while off-roading





The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor is one heck of a capable truck off-road. That much we've known for awhile, but if you've ever wondered what the suspension looks like while the truck is tackling jumps, mud, and all sorts of off-road terrain, this video is for you.

It's highly entertaining to watch as the Fox Racing shocks and the rest of the suspension does its best to soak up every imperfection delivered by the off-road terrain. We're able to do just that because TheStraightPipes put a camera down there and did some spirited off-roading.

The extra-wide sidewalls of the BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 off-road tires and massive 13 inches of suspension travel up front and 13.9 inches in the rear hold their own as part of the complete package as well. Watching the suspension travel significant lengths over the terrain is good reminder how much the Ford Raptor can handle before it yells "uncle." Almost nothing is off limits with the suspension setup.

Although unrelated to the suspension, this video is also a quick reminder of that the Raptor's turbocharged V-6 doesn't sound as great as the last-generation's V-8. The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 may make more power, but it simply doesn't sound nearly as cool.

Aside from the sound and the suspension action, you don't get anything else here. That's OK, though, because for off-roading fans, that's enough. After all, it's mesmerizing to watch all the suspension components work in concert as the body stays relatively calm.