BMW X7 fuel cell concept set for Frankfurt auto show?

2019 BMW X7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW may finally be ready to roll out the red carpet for its next SUV. It had better make it a large red carpet, because we're talking about the first true full-size, 3-row SUV from the Bavarian brand.

Yes, the upcoming BMW X7 is rumored to be making its first appearances on the auto show circuit starting next month at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

That's according to some news from the unofficial BMW Blog which says that not only is the X7 coming, but it's also arriving packing a unique powertrain. You'd expect some form of high-powered V-8 and possibly a turbocharged inline-6 to be in the mix as well. But would you expect a hydrogen fuel cell setup?

BMW is looking at all sorts of alternative powertrains, and while battery-electric vehicles make the most sense right now, BMW is hedging its bets by also investigating fuel cells. That's why the X7 might just be drinking hydrogen. Lexus did the same in 2015 with a fuel cell concept previewing its new LS.

Also in 2015, BMW showed off a pair of concepts that utilized fuel cell technology. An i8 and a 5-Series Gran Turismo were built to showcase what's possible in this space. The goal stated then was that a fuel cell vehicle would enter production by 2020. It seems BMW is adhering to that schedule.

The X7 will certainly offer a standard slew of engines when it arrives in showrooms next year, including diesel offerings in Europe where it's not quite as sour as it is right now in the States. We wouldn't recommend holding your breath waiting for the fuel cell version, though.

If we see it at the Frankfurt auto show, we'll bring you many more details. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles destined for the German show by visiting our dedicated hub.