Marchionne: FCA brand more likely than Ferrari to enter Formula E

Formula E car in New York City

With many of the world’s top automakers committing to the Formula E Championship, many are wondering if Ferrari, arguably the most famous name in motorsport, is considering doing the same.

Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne ignited rumors in April when he said Ferrari needed to be in Formula E because of the growing importance of electrification.

However, he’s now told Motorsport.com that one of the brands from Fiat Chrysler, which Ferrari was also a member of until it was spun off in 2015, is more likely to enter the electric car series. In addition to serving as chairman at Ferrari, Marchionne is also CEO at Fiat Chrysler.

“I do not think Ferrari enters directly,” Marchionne told Motorsport.com when asked whether the Prancing Horse could join Formula E. “However, we are thinking of doing so as FCA, and if we will enter, with one of the brands from the group, we do not know which one it will be right now.”

Of the FCA brands, Maserati is the most likely to enter Formula E considering Marchionne’s pledge last month to electrify (make hybrid or pure electric) all Maseratis by 2019. There are even rumors of Maserati developing an electric sports car based on its Alfieri concept unveiled in 2014.

Maserati also directly competes with many of the brands already participating in or are committed to Formula E including Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, and the Italian brand has an illustrious past in motorsport. The automaker competed in Formula One during the early decades, including as a team and engine supplier. It’s also participated in top-level sports car and touring car races.

Alfa Romeo is another FCA brand with an illustrious motorsport history, though so far Marchionne has been quiet on electrification plans for the brand.