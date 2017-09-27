This 1,628-hp Chevy Corvette has a GMC Typhoon's AWD system

Sep 27, 2017
Making a C3 Corvette go fast isn't a tough thing to do.

Making a C3 Corvette run the quarter-mile in 7.5 seconds with a trap speed over 170 mph, on the other hand, takes quite a bit of skill. That's what Polish company VTG undoubtedly has because its third-generation Corvette is making prodigious power and lightning fast passes down the strip.

All of that power, and there's reportedly 1,628 horsepower currently being used, comes courtesy of a 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 engine. It's been bored and built just like you'd expect but then it's also gathering more air thanks to a 91-millimeter Turbonetics turbocharger. This package is good for all of that power, but it's not great for traction.

That's where a fellow GM stablemate comes in for help. The VTG team have swapped the running gear of the 'Vette for the all-wheel-drive system from a GMC Typhoon. So now the power is routed out of the engine through a 3-speed automatic gearbox and out to all four wheels.

Incredibly, we hear VTG actually limits the power the system makes to ensure it's more reliable. If you're going to be making multiple fast passes, that reliability is probably a good thing.

