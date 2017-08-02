One of three Aston Martin Vulcans in the US is on sale again

Now is your chance to own one of just 24 Aston Martin Vulcans ever produced, and this time it may even be a bargain for supercar enthusiasts.

This is, in fact, the same Aston Martin Vulcan that was offered at Mecum Monterey in 2016: car No. 11 of 24 built and one of three Vulcans delivered to the United States. It was first delivered to Aston Martin of Cleveland. Mecum will offer the car at its 2017 Monterey auction, but it's expected to sell for far less than its original asking price.

When the 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan was first offered for sale, it fetched $3.4 million. Now, Mecum estimates Aston Martin's track-only supercar will garner a more timid, yet still lofty, $2.3 million at a minimum.

Since it was first sold, it's traveled less than 100 miles and it's one of four with special Mokume Carbon Accents on dash and side strakes in the world. Like all Vulcans, it too is powered by a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V-12 engine, which produces 820 horsepower. Power is shifted via a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

The Vulcan truly is a race car, designed specifically for track use and nothing more. It's faster than Aston Martin’s Vantage GT3 race car and can produce 3,002 pounds of downforce—more than what the car actually weighs. We'll keep an eye on this rarity as it crosses the auction block yet again.

