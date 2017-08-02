Aston Martin Vantage, Mercedes-AMG A45, Death List 2018: Car News Headlines

Aug 2, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Aston Martin Vantage

Teaser for 2018 Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin has given us our first look at its redesigned Vantage which is due out later this year. As expected, the car looks very much like the striking DB10 developed for the James Bond movie “Spectre.”

A prototype for Mercedes-AMG’s next-generation A45 Hatchback has been spotted for the first time. The car will come with a turbocharged inline-4 driving all four wheels, and we hear there will be a peak 400 horsepower on tap.

For the first time, Porsche’s Panamera is available in two body styles. One is the standard sedan and the other is a new wagon option dubbed the Sport Turismo. We’ve just taken the latter, in high-performance Turbo flavor, for a spin.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin provides early look at redesigned Vantage

2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots

2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo first drive review: practically perfect in (almost) every way

Death List 2018: the cars that won't be back next year

2019 Honda Insight spy shots

Tesla won't discuss net Model 3 reservations number, but why?

Aston Martin hires ex-Ferrari powertrain engineer to lead electrification development

Congress keeps self-driving big rigs in the slow lane (but for how long?)

More one-off Bentley coachbuilds on the way

Fiat Chrysler to electrify more vehicles as diesels fall out of favor

