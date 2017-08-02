Walter Röhrl and Mark Webber try out the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Aug 2, 2017
Mark Webber has a number of racing wins and podium finishes under his belt, in both Formula One and the World Endurance Championship. In the latter, he was named a world champion.

Walter Röhrl is 30 years Webber's senior, and he too knows a few things when it comes to driving a car. Röhrl has two titles in the World Rally Championship. He's also been a class winner at Le Mans and was the first to set a sub 11.0-minute time on Pikes Peak, back when the road surface was still mostly gravel.

Two racing legends have one more thing in common besides motorsport: they both work for Porsche in roles that include car development.

Lining these two up to take a spin in Porsche's newest baby, the 2018 911 GT2 RS, seems like a great way to bring two racing drivers together. This pair, however, have differing views on how they might want to take a corner. Webber keeps things tight, while Röhrl does it a bit differently.

The 911 GT2 RS is a 700-horsepower turbocharged monster that puts power to pavement by way of just the rear wheels. Webber keeps those wheels in line through the corners, but Röhrl has a lot more fun with the car. He's sliding and dancing his way across the circuit. He knows he's not going to be as fast as Webber...but he's definitely having more fun.

