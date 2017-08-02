The Nismo team rebuilt its crashed GT-R GT3 race car in 12 hours





The Nismo team suffered a massive blow before the 24 Hours of Spa, but hard work and extreme dedication brought its Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 race car back to life in just half a day.

For those who missed it, the number-22 GT-R GT3 fell victim to a tire puncture as it entered Eau Rouge during practice, which sent the car barreling into the wall at 100 mph. Naturally, the damage was extensive after the impact. As the Nismo team assessed the car, it faced a hard deadline: all work needed to be completed in the 41 hours before race day.

With little sleep and a lot of hard work, the Nismo team put the damaged race car back together in 12 hours. It may have been one of the most productive 12 hours ever, with the video showing the body panels, mechanical parts, and even the engine stripped out of the car. The team attached new components, dropped in a fresh engine, and checked all systems within that limit. The car got the green light almost a day ahead of schedule.

The GT-R GT3 is fairly similar to the road-going version of the car: it still uses the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, though mated to a sequential gearbox instead of the road car's dual-clutch unit. All interior niceties are also stripped from the car in the name of weight savings.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the video above, as the crumpled can of GT-R GT3 quickly becomes a race-ready machine once again.