A street-legal Lamborghini Concept S is heading to auction

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Concept cars range from "very cool" to "hey, maybe don't try to build that one for real." The 2006 Lamborghini Concept S falls far more into to the cool range of the spectrum. It's a one-off machine that shows the potential for an even crazier variant of the Gallardo, but it never came to be. The one that was built, however, is apparently street legal. It's also heading to auction.

According to Road & Track, the Concept S is the design brainchild of Luc Donckerwolke. He was formerly the Design Director for the Bentley, Lamborghini, and Audi bits of the Volkswagen family. Now he's penning lines for Hyundai's Genesis brand. Before working up luxury Hyundais, Luc came up with this Gallardo Roadster concept.

The plan was to build a limited-run of 100 examples. These roofless beasties would be powered by the 510-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 engine that normally came in the Gallardo. Not as great as the engine would be the E-Gear transmission attached to it.

2006 Lamborghini Concept S Enlarge Photo

The car had a revised and lowered wind deflector. The most obvious feature, however, was the spine down the middle that separated the occupants and acted as another air inlet for the engine.

Lamborghini owned this car, but eventually sold it to a private owner. Now, with just 180 miles on its odometer, this Concept S will be a very unique addition to somebody's garage.

If you can get to Monterey, you'll be able to watch the action unfold at the RM event on August 19. The pre-auction estimates peg the value somewhere between $1.8 million and $2.5 million. That's a ton of money for a Gallardo, but this one is a concept car that can be driven on the street. It's also the only one you'll ever see.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.