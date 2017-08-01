Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Ford Mustang, Audi RS 5 Sportback: Today’s Car News

Aug 1, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Enlarge Photo

For the first time, the top performance option for a Porsche model line is a hybrid, in this case the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The super sedan combines a twin-turbo V-8 with an electric drive system for a combined 680 horsepower, and we’ve just driven it.

If you prefer old-school grunt, Ford has an updated Mustang GT on the way, and it has a naturally aspirated V-8 delivering 460 hp.  It has some interesting tech, too: a programmable exhaust system that allows you to choose which hours you want your exhaust at its loudest.

Audi is working on its first-ever RS 5 Sportback, and we’ve just spotted a test mule. The good news is that since the latest A5 Sportback is being sold in the United States, we should see the RS 5 version as well.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled

2018 Ford Mustang GT adding quiet exhaust and quiet start modes to be neighborly

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback spy shots

2017 Honda CR-V recalled to fix potential fuel leak: 24,000 vehicles affected

F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction

Fossil fuels are dead, says CSX railroad chief: no more new trains for coal

Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive to be phased out to make way for new EQA

EPA approves fix for 326,000 VW diesels, but will owners take it?

2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal

Report: All-electric Buick small SUV to be based on Bolt EV

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled
2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback spy shots 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback spy shots
F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction
2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal 2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.