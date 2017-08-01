Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Ford Mustang, Audi RS 5 Sportback: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

For the first time, the top performance option for a Porsche model line is a hybrid, in this case the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The super sedan combines a twin-turbo V-8 with an electric drive system for a combined 680 horsepower, and we’ve just driven it.

If you prefer old-school grunt, Ford has an updated Mustang GT on the way, and it has a naturally aspirated V-8 delivering 460 hp. It has some interesting tech, too: a programmable exhaust system that allows you to choose which hours you want your exhaust at its loudest.

Audi is working on its first-ever RS 5 Sportback, and we’ve just spotted a test mule. The good news is that since the latest A5 Sportback is being sold in the United States, we should see the RS 5 version as well.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled

2018 Ford Mustang GT adding quiet exhaust and quiet start modes to be neighborly

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback spy shots

2017 Honda CR-V recalled to fix potential fuel leak: 24,000 vehicles affected

F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction

Fossil fuels are dead, says CSX railroad chief: no more new trains for coal

Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive to be phased out to make way for new EQA

EPA approves fix for 326,000 VW diesels, but will owners take it?

2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal

Report: All-electric Buick small SUV to be based on Bolt EV