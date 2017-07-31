2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi’s second-generation A5 Sportback is about to get the Audi Sport treatment.

Yes, the first-ever RS 5 Sportback is in the works, and we’ll almost certainly see it in the United States.

The tester in our latest spy shots may resemble the S5 Sportback but if you look a little closer you’ll notice the makeshift exhaust tips and fender flares. The latter is to accommodate wider wheels and tires.

The Audi Sport division has already introduced its new RS 5 coupe. In addition to this RS 5 Sportback, we should also see an RS 5 Cabriolet join the fold.

Common to all three will be a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 making 450 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Also standard will be an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive. For better handling, buyers will be able to add a rear differential that splits the torque between the rear wheels.

Other Audi Sport upgrades will include unique aero elements, uprated brakes (including available carbon-ceramic units), available magnetic ride control suspension, and carbon fiber elements. All of this should result in a 0-60 mph time of under 4.0 seconds. The governed top speed for the RS 5 range is either 155 mph or 174 mph depending on which option is selected.

We’re expecting the RS 5 Sportback to be revealed early next year. A debut at the Geneva auto show next March is a strong possibility.

If you’re a fan of the RS 7 but can’t justify its six-figure price tag, then a close look at the upcoming RS 5 Sportback should definitely be on your calendar.