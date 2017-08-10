This VW Bus tipped on its side is actually a race car

Follow Jeff Add to circle



If you follow the world of the 24 Hours of LeMons, you absolutely know the name Speedycop. His actual name is Jeff Bloch, and he's a one of the most creative builders out there. He built the airplane race car, the upside-down car, an amphibious helicopter, and now he's back with one of his best builds yet, the "Trippy Tippy Hippy Van."

At first glance, it appears to be a Volkswagen Bus that has tipped over onto its side. And then it starts driving, and your confusion shifts into high gear. What you're actually seeing is a 1988 Volkswagen Rabbit hiding behind 1976 VW Camper Van body panels.

Bloch utilized one-way vinyl on Lexan sheets that would look like body panels but allow him and his other drivers to see through them. The right side features a vinyl imprint of an actual Bus undercarriage, as well as fake tires mounted sideways to complete the illusion.

Bloch says the vehicle corners well and has a lot of grip, but it can lift two wheels when cornering. Power is derived from a 1.8-liter, 16-valve VW GTI engine that makes about 120 horsepower. Bloch claims 0 to 60 mph takes about 8.0 seconds, and the Van will go about 100 mph.

Click on the video above from Barcroft Cars for to dive more deeply into this sideways van and see it in action at a LeMons race.

Trippy!

