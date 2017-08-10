This VW Bus tipped on its side is actually a race car

Aug 10, 2017
Follow Jeff

If you follow the world of the 24 Hours of LeMons, you absolutely know the name Speedycop. His actual name is Jeff Bloch, and he's a one of the most creative builders out there. He built the airplane race car, the upside-down car, an amphibious helicopter, and now he's back with one of his best builds yet, the "Trippy Tippy Hippy Van."

At first glance, it appears to be a Volkswagen Bus that has tipped over onto its side. And then it starts driving, and your confusion shifts into high gear. What you're actually seeing is a 1988 Volkswagen Rabbit hiding behind 1976 VW Camper Van body panels.

ALSO SEE: Grassroots racing will save motorsports: Opinion

Bloch utilized one-way vinyl on Lexan sheets that would look like body panels but allow him and his other drivers to see through them. The right side features a vinyl imprint of an actual Bus undercarriage, as well as fake tires mounted sideways to complete the illusion.

Bloch says the vehicle corners well and has a lot of grip, but it can lift two wheels when cornering. Power is derived from a 1.8-liter, 16-valve VW GTI engine that makes about 120 horsepower. Bloch claims 0 to 60 mph takes about 8.0 seconds, and the Van will go about 100 mph.

Click on the video above from Barcroft Cars for to dive more deeply into this sideways van and see it in action at a LeMons race.

Trippy!

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car
Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500  Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500 
Learn to drive a new Audi R8 on a Formula One track Learn to drive a new Audi R8 on a Formula One track
2018 Acura RLX gets new look, but will it be enough to compete? 2018 Acura RLX gets new look, but will it be enough to compete?
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.