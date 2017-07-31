Renault Nissan Alliance becomes world’s biggest automaker

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The numbers for the first six months of 2017 are in, and it’s the Renault Nissan Alliance that’s now the biggest automaker when it comes to sales volume.

The worldwide sales of the Renault Nissan Alliance over the first six months of the year came in at a staggering 5.27 million units.

That compares with the Volkswagen Group’s 5.15 million units and Toyota’s 5.13 million units. General Motors, which has been at the top of the list of biggest automakers for most of the past seven decades, sold 4.7 million units in the period.

The VW Group was the world’s biggest automaker at the end of 2016, having sold 10.31 million units over the prior 12 months. Should the Renault Nissan Alliance maintain its current performance, it will very likely have the title at the end of 2017.

The Carlos Ghosn-led Renault Nissan Alliance has catapulted to the top due to acquisition of Mitsubishi in 2016. Mitsubishi alone added close to half a million unit sales to the tally.

Below are the sales numbers for each brand in the Alliance for the first six months of 2017:

Renault (including Dacia): 1,879,288 units

Nissan: 2,894,488 units

Infiniti: 125,000 units

Mitsubishi: 494,303 units

Established in March 1999, today the Alliance employs more than 470,000 people and has 122 manufacturing plants globally.

“The Alliance has delivered record sales during the first semester of 2017 reaching,” Ghosn said in a statement. “We will continue to leverage our significant economies of scale and global market presence to deliver valuable synergies for our member companies this year, while maintaining a strong technology lineup and offering customers breakthrough electric models.”