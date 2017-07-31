1-2 finish for Ferrari at the 2017 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari recorded its fourth win and second one-two finish of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship on Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari had been fast all weekend, with its drivers managing to lock out the front row after qualifying. Star driver Sebastian Vettel started on pole with Kimi Räikkönen next to him.

The two would eventually finish less than a second apart after 70 laps of the Hungaroring. Third and fourth went to Mercedes AMG’s Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, respectively.

At the start of the race, Vettel jumped off the line the quickest but had his teammate close behind. Further back were the Mercedes drivers, though a poor start for Hamilton meant the Briton fell back a few places.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen crashed into teammate Daniel Ricciardo due to locked tires. Ricciardo’s race ended that moment due to a broken radiator while Verstappen would receive a 10-second penalty. This also brought out the safety car for the next five laps.

Shortly after, Vettel suffered some steering trouble and started to slow, enabling Räikkönen and the Mercedes duo to catch up. When Bottas failed to overtake the Ferrari drivers, Hamilton was allowed to pass his teammate with the promise that Bottas would be given back the position if Hamilton couldn’t pass the Ferraris.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, the move didn’t work so coming out of the last corner on the last lap, he relinquished his position and allowed Bottas past to claim the third podium spot. Hamilton would then cross the line fourth.

Verstappen came in fifth followed by McLaren’s Fernando Alonso in sixth. Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz came home seventh and was followed by the two Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon in eighth and ninth places, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 was McLaren’s other driver, Stoffel Vandoorne.

After coming into the race with just a one point lead over Hamilton in the 2017 Drivers’ Championship, Vettel’s lead now grows to 14 points. The German has 202 points in total versus the 188 of Hamilton. Bottas is third with 169 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Mercedes is in the lead with 357 points, Ferrari is second with 318 points and Red Bull is third with 184 points. Teams now enjoy their summer break before coming back for the Belgian Grand Prix on August 27.

