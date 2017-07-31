Bugatti Chiron fuel economy ratings better then Veyron, still dismal

News
Bugatti Chiron first driveEnlarge Photo
The Bugatti Chiron returns some pretty poor fuel economy figures, but are you surprised? Likely not.
Nevertheless, Veyron owners interested in a Chiron may be delighted to hear the latest supercar will return marginally better gas mileage while putzing around town.
According to the EPA, the Chiron's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 consumes fuel at the rate of...you ready for it? 9 mpg city, 14 highway and 11 combined. To reiterate, that means the Chiron will chug one gallon of gasoline every nine miles it's driven around town. Another stat: the Chiron consumes 9.1 gallons of fuel every 100 miles. Yikes.
Then again, anyone buying a Chiron certainly isn't worried about paying for gas—the supercar commands a $2.6 million starting price.
Compared to the Bugatti Veyron, it's technically a wash. The Veyron returns 8 mpg city and 15 highway. That one extra mile per gallon from the Chiron isn't anything extraordinary, and as they say, your mileage may vary. In the case of a 4-figure-horsepower exotic, mileage will likely vary quite a bit, we'd reckon.
In the realm of supercars, the Chiron isn't an outlier. The 2017 Ford GT returns similarly dismal ratings—11 mpg city, 18 highway and 14 combined—and it's a lightweight V-6.
Moral of the story? Eco-minded individuals need not apply for the Bugatti Chiron. Besides, frugal doesn't always mean boring. Just look at the Porsche 918 Spyder.
