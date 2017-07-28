Watch an 850-hp GT-R-powered Ford Focus attack Pikes Peak

Follow Jeff Add to circle



We're calling it a Ford Focus, but that's like calling Robocop a man. There are bits and pieces of him left in the machine, but he's way more cybernetic bits than Alex Murphy human parts. The Focus here essentially takes the A-pillar and front glass from the former economy car, and swaps everything else for go-fast pieces.

Leading the charge for those pieces is the VR38DETT engine mounted under the hood. Those numbers and letters signify that this is the mighty twin-turbocharged mill from a Nissan GT-R and here it's making a massive 850 horsepower. It's being used to hustle power out to all four wheels, and those wheels are pushing the car up Pikes Peak in a quest to break that ten-minute mark.

The driver is a Kiwi named Tony Quinn, and he didn't quite hit his mark this year. Sadly, some engine issues arose and Quinn had to retire on the upper half of the hill climb run. As Hill Climb Monsters points out, Quinn came close to the ten-minute mark during the 2016 running of the event and this disappointing 2017 effort should only fuel an aggressive and prepared return for the 2018 Pikes Peak event.

