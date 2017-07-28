Rolls-Royce Phantom, Cadillac CT5, Bollinger B1: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Enlarge Photo

Rolls-Royce on Thursday unveiled a new generation of the Phantom, the nameplate’s eighth. The latest model is bigger and bolder than ever, and under its long hood sits a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-12.

Cadillac’s boss has confirmed that the XTS, CTS and ATS will not be replaced after they reach the end of their respective life cycles. To fill the void will be a new mid-size sedan called the CT5.

A new electric car startup in the United States, Bollinger, on Thursday revealed its first vehicle. It’s a no-nonsense pickup truck with up to 200 miles of range and the ability to handle the roughest terrain.

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom sets new standard we'll never achieve

New Cadillac CT5 to fill void left by departing XTS, CTS and ATS

Bollinger B1: the coolest electric car you’ve never heard of

Congress kills border tax that could have piled thousands on to new car prices

Porsche commits to Formula E, ends LMP1 campaign

Regulators give OK for 2017 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 sales

Porsche Cayenne recalled in Europe due to diesel cheating concerns

Tesla Model S regains Consumer Reports' love while the Model X flounders

Is FCA readying an Angel to come and slay the Demon?

Electric car battery progress: incremental improvements, not revolutionary leaps