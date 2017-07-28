2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bollinger B1, Porsche leaves LMP1: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Enlarge Photo

Rolls-Royce unveiled the 2018 Phantom; Bollinger revealed the B1 in all its blocky glory; and Porsche officially announced it's leaving LMP1. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Rolls-Royce took the wraps off the eighth-generation Phantom, setting a new benchmark for luxury and personalization in the segment. The luxo-cruiser uses a new architecture that will underpin all future Rolls-Royce vehicles.

J.D. Power released its annual study measuring brand appeal, and Porsche took top honors. This marks the 13th year in a row the German automaker has come out on top.

After weeks of rumors Porsche confirmed it is leaving the LMP1 class of the World Endurance Championship, and focusing its efforts on electric cars as it enters Formula E.

The 2020 BMW M8 was caught stretching its legs on the racetrack, sporting what appears to be a production-ready front bumper, headlights, and rear bumper.

Bollinger finally unveiled the B1, and it's a little different than everyone expected. Instead of a truck, it's an SUV fully capable of both on- and off-road duty, with an impressive 15.5-inches of ground clearance, 360 horsepower, and claimed ranges of 120 or 200 miles.