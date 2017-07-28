New Cadillac CT5 to fill void left by departing XTS, CTS and ATS

Jul 28, 2017
2018 Cadillac CTS

2018 Cadillac CTS

It seems there was some credibility to recent reports that Ford and General Motors would be shedding some of their large sedans in the United States.

In particular, Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen on Thursday confirmed that the XTS, CTS and ATS won’t spawn direct replacements.

Speaking with Reuters, de Nysschen said a new CT5 mid-sizer will be introduced to fill the void of the XTS, CTS and ATS once the three models reach the end of their respective life cycles around 2019.

The change is part of Cadillac’s plan to “rebalance” its portfolio in response to falling demand for sedans, particularly in the U.S.

Cadillac Escala concept

Cadillac Escala concept

He also reiterated plans for a compact sedan, likely called a CT4, to take on the Audi A3 sedan and upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan.

The CT5 and so-called CT4 will be built at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant where the CTS and ATS are currently built. The CT5 will target sedan buyers in the $35,000 to $45,000 range. And below $35,000, there will be the CT4.

Meanwhile, the full-size CT6 will remain at the top, although it will soon be updated to integrate Cadillac’s new design language previewed on the hugely popular Escala concept unveiled last summer. The CT6 will continue to appeal to sedan buyers with budgets over $50,000.

Other new models headed for Cadillac’s showroom will be an XT4 compact crossover due in 2018, and a mid-size crossover with third-row seats and likely called an XT6 due in 2019. Sadly, there was no mention of the sports car flagship that de Nysschen hinted at in 2014 in his latest interview.

2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

