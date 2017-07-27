Bugatti Chiron: How the fastest car in the world was made





Bugatti isn't in the business of mass producing cars, so it's a big deal when a new vehicle surfaces from the storied French marque. The latest, if you haven't heard, is the Bugatti Chiron, which arrives with 1,480 horsepower and a limited top speed of 261 mph.

As you can imagine, quite a bit of work goes into planning, designing, and building one of the ultimate expressions of the automobile—thankfully, the process has been well documented. Behold, 44 minutes of Bugatti Chiron goodness are available for your viewing pleasure, thanks to a documentary that premiered earlier this year.

The documentary takes viewers through the early planning stages, development, design, and the build process to show the incredible journey the Chiron has made from sketch to production. Most of the time, it was an overarching collaboration between design and engineering—the Chiron couldn't look good and not be functional, but it also couldn't achieve its goals and not be a jaw dropper.

Only 500 examples of Chiron will be built in total, which includes all special editions to come, and no two cars will be the same. That's because Bugatti offers an extensive list of options that include 23 colors, eight carbon varieties, 31 leather hues, eight Alcantara colors, 18 carpet styles, 11 belt colors, and 30 types of stitching. If that's not enough, buyers can also make their own requests, should any of the combinations not suit them.



The incredible part of this story is that it's not actually over. Today's tire technology limits the Bugatti Chiron's top-speed potential to 261 mph. In the future, 280 mph may be achievable, but the magic 300 mph mark is likely some time away. Forget about the future for a quick second and simply bask in the presence of what Bugatti has accomplished today: a masterpiece of design, engineering, and production.