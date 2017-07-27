Acura NSX GT3, Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, BMW 8-Series: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Acura NSX GT3 race car Enlarge Photo

Customer teams will soon be able to buy an Acura NSX race car. The car is designed to GT3 specifications and can be entered into two dozen FIA-sanctioned competitions. It also looks downright mean in bare carbon fiber.

Aston Martin’s Vanquish Zagato unveiled last year is about to spawn convertible and speedster variants. Our latest spy shots show the convertible which should be labeled a Vanquish Zagato Volante.

Another vehicle spied today is the BMW 8-Series. The latest shots show the regular coupe but also in the works are an M8, M8 race car, 8-Series Convertible, and possibly even an 8-Series Gran Coupe.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Acura NSX GT3 now available as customer race car

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante spy shots

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video

2018 Chevrolet Traverse starts at $30,875, tops out above $53,000

Porsche killing LMP1 program, announcement imminent

One electric car owner's experiences in adding solar panels: why, what, and how

Someone paid $138K for a brand-new 2006 Mitsubishi Evolution MR

Waze coming to Android Auto, and it's excellent

Replacing brake pads and rotors--it’s not as hard as you think

Chinese maker BYD plans US expansion into other electric industrial vehicles