Acura NSX GT3 now available as customer race car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Acura is joining the likes of its German rivals by allowing its performance flagship, the NSX supercar, to be available as a customer race car.

The NSX GT3 started racing in 2017 and has already racked up two wins in the highly competitive GTD class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The first victory was achieved by Andy Lally and Katherine Legge at the 2017 Chevrolet Sports Car Classic in Detroit.

Some of the other events the stunning race car is eligible for are the Pirelli World Challenge, various Blancpain GT Series, the Intercontinental GT Challenge, and even Japan’s Super GT. Acura says there are two dozen FIA-sanctioned series the NSX GT3 can take part in.

The NSX GT3 chassis, including the multi-material body structure and TIG-welded chrome-moly roll cage, is built alongside the road-going NSX at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. Final assembly, though, is taking place at JAS Motorsport in Italy, the same firm that is offering a racing version of Honda’s new Civic Type R.

The racing version of the NSX doesn't have the electric motors and hybrid system employed by the road-going version. Here you have the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 sending its power directly to the rear wheels, and that power is meted out by way of a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

The starting price for a 2018-spec NSX GT3 is $546,790. Additional options and complete customer support, including parts and service, training and engineering services are available.

Orders in North America are being handled by Honda Performance Development. In Japan, customers will need to contact Mugen, while elsewhere they’ll need to contact JAS Motorsport.