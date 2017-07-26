The Dodge Viper ACR just ran the 'Ring in an unofficial 7:03.45

Follow Joel Add to circle



Just ahead of the doors closing forever on the Dodge Viper, a new lap record attempt is being undertaken at the Nürburgring.

A number was just set, and it's not slow: 7:03.45 was run by a white-with-blue-stripes 2017 Dodge Viper ACR, an uber-rare Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR to be exact.

For those keeping track, the time would make the Viper ACR the fastest rear-wheel-drive production car to lap the 'Ring. The previous fastest time was set in December 2016 by a Mercedes-AMG GT R that put down a 7:10.92 lap.

Of course, this new lap time is both unofficial and not a record-breaking number in the sense that there are faster laps set by other production cars.

While not record-breaking, it is quicker than the factory-backed fourth-generation Viper ACR which in 2011 laid down a scorching 7:12.13 time.

Both today's lap and the one back in 2011 were set by a professional racer by the name of Dominik Farnbacher.

And no, this whole thing isn't factory backed. It's been stitched together by 378 fans who provided funds for one final assault on the Nürburgring.

The car is a bone-stock Viper ACR GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR with street-legal Kumho Ecsta V720 tires. The same tires every current Dodge Viper ACR rolls off the factory floor with.

Don't take that unofficial number as the finale for the snake. Road & Track says the privateers aren't done attacking the 'Ring as another flying lap is planned for later this week.