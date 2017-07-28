Ferrari extended service program covers cars for up to 15 years, probably a good idea





2017 Ferrari 488 Spyder Enlarge Photo

Ferrari announced this week a new extended service program that can provide coverage for up to 15 years.

We need to be explicit here: this is not a warranty for an additional 15 years of coverage. The "Power15" program instead offers owners an extension of their current service program. The Italian automaker offered up to 12 years of powertrain warranty coverage.

Each new Ferrari comes with a standard 3-year warranty and 7-year free maintenance program, but with this new program, owners can opt for extended coverage during the 6th and 12th year of ownership.

“Power15” will cover all major components such as the engine, gearbox, PTU, suspension, and steering. The program may then be renewed each year up until the car's 15th year of ownership.

The service plan will cost between $4,500 and $5,760 for qualified cars (8-cylinder cars will cost less than 12-cylinder models) and will cover maintenance. The service extension is transferable to new owners.

Additionally, Ferrari will offer extended coverage on both new and used vehicles. Ferrari vehicles that have gaps in their coverage will still be eligible for the “Power15” program as well, but only after the automaker performs "specific technical checks."

Ferraris aren't the cheapest of cars to maintain, and all moving parts do eventually break, so the program may not be a terrible option for owners who plan to hold onto their cars for the long run.