Electric Mini, new McLaren Ultimate Series model, UK ban on gas and diesel cars: Today’s Car News

Late last decade, Mini leased electric versions of its Hardtop on a trial basis to gather feedback as well as lay the groundwork for more widespread adoption of electric propulsion. Knowledge gained from the project is currently being used for the development of a new Mini electric car due in 2019.

McLaren’s flagship Ultimate Series is about to spawn a new member. Code-named the P15, the new member is expected to be a track-focused road car faster and more extreme than the P1.

The United Kingdom has joined France in pledging to end sales of cars powered purely by gasoline or diesel by 2040. Internal combustion fans shouldn’t worry just yet as hybrids and plug-in hybrids should still be allowed under the new rules.

