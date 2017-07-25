Georgia man caught going 112 mph 'for Snapchat'





Man caught going 112 mph while using Snapchat Photo: Alpharetta DPS Enlarge Photo

We don't think it's a tough concept: keep off your phone while driving. Alas, it takes more than a stern tone for the message to get through to some drivers. Maybe now this guy will understand how serious of an offense it is.

Malon B. Neal, 24, was arrested after Alpharetta, Georgia police pulled him over for going 112 mph. When he was asked if he knew how fast he was going, he said "yes," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He followed up his confession by saying he was speeding "for Snapchat." That's worse than the 79-year-old Belgian woman who admitted to going 147 mph in her Boxster GTS because she couldn't sleep, and it's about as bad as the self-proclaimed "good driver" who was arrested for going 139 mph.

For those who don't know how the social media app works, various geographical layers may be fitted over photos or videos. One filter shows the current speed the user is traveling at, which is the filter Neal referenced during the traffic stop.

Neal was placed under arrest and charged with reckless driving. Court records to do not show a court date set for the man.

Thankfully, no one was harmed in this much too typical case of distracted driving. Hopefully, he learned his lesson because in the future he may not be so lucky.

