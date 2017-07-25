Kubica to test Renault’s 2017 F1 car, Ogier samples a vintage Red Bull

Jul 25, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Robert Kubica

Robert Kubica

Enlarge Photo

Strengthening rumors that Robert Kubica may make a return to Formula 1, Renault Sport has confirmed that the Polish driver will test its R.S.17 following this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The French team, whose current drivers are Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer, has revealed that it has been evaluating Kubica for the past two months, and that the upcoming test in Hungary will allow the team to determine whether it will be possible for Kubica to return to F1 in the coming years.

Kubica, 32, became the first Polish F1 driver in 2006 when he joined BMW Sauber, the team with which he would secure his first and only win which took place at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix. He moved to Renault in 2010 but his career was ended prematurely due to a major crash prior to the start of the 2011 season.

During the off-season, Kubica was taking part in the Ronde di Andora rally in Italy. A crash during the first stage left him with serious injuries including multiple bone fractures and the partial amputation of his forearm.

In other F1 news, four-times World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier  fulfilled a lifelong dream of driving a F1 car by hopping behind the wheel of Red Bull Racing’s 2011 car, the RB7, for some hot laps of the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

According to the current Ford M-Sport driver, having roughly double the power of a rally car was novel but the real highlight was the huge increase in grip and braking force. You can experience one of his laps in the video above.

