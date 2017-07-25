Aston Martin speedster, Ford Mustang specs, Viper ACR ‘Ring attempt: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Dodge Viper ACR in preparation for Nürburgring lap record attempt - Image via ViperRingKing Enlarge Photo

Strictly the subject of rumors not long ago, Aston Martin’s upcoming Vanquish Zagato Speedster has been spotted testing. The limited edition model has been penned by Italian design house Zagato and features a 592-horsepower V-12 under its long hood.

Ford revealed its updated Mustang earlier this year, however, the automaker held back on most of the specs. Some of them were revealed overnight, including power and torque figures for the Mustang GT.

The previous-generation Dodge Viper ACR set a production car lap record at the Nürburgring in 2011. Dodge never attempted the same with its latest Viper ACR, but fans of the car have banded together to fund their own effort. The time to be beat is the 6:52.01 set by the Lamborghini Huracán Performante last October.

