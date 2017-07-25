Aston Martin speedster, Ford Mustang specs, Viper ACR ‘Ring attempt: Car News Headlines

Jul 25, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Dodge Viper ACR in preparation for Nürburgring lap record attempt - Image via ViperRingKing

2017 Dodge Viper ACR in preparation for Nürburgring lap record attempt - Image via ViperRingKing

Enlarge Photo

Strictly the subject of rumors not long ago, Aston Martin’s upcoming Vanquish Zagato Speedster has been spotted testing. The limited edition model has been penned by Italian design house Zagato and features a 592-horsepower V-12 under its long hood.

Ford revealed its updated Mustang earlier this year, however, the automaker held back on most of the specs. Some of them were revealed overnight, including power and torque figures for the Mustang GT.

The previous-generation Dodge Viper ACR set a production car lap record at the Nürburgring in 2011. Dodge never attempted the same with its latest Viper ACR, but fans of the car have banded together to fund their own effort. The time to be beat is the 6:52.01 set by the Lamborghini Huracán Performante last October.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy shots

2018 Ford Mustang GT does 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds, has 460 horsepower

Dodge Viper ACR prepares for Nürburgring lap record assault

18th Takata death likely in Australia; Ford asks not to recall 2.5 million airbags deemed unsafe

Mercedes-Benz to ditch DTM for Formula E

Green Car Glossary: vehicles, emissions, fuels, electric cars, powertrains energy

Mazda CX-8 first look: a new 3-row SUV for Japan

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term test: how much does the vacuum suck?

Toyota electric car to use solid-state battery, arrive in 2022

Electric Mini may not be made in UK, or perhaps it will be

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy shots 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy shots
Bentley Continental GT Galene Edition is inspired by yachts Bentley Continental GT Galene Edition is inspired by yachts
Mercedes-AMG reveals GT4 race car Mercedes-AMG reveals GT4 race car
Dodge Viper ACR prepares for Nürburgring lap record assault Dodge Viper ACR prepares for Nürburgring lap record assault
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.