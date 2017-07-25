2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Remember the stunning Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato coupe unveiled last summer?

Well, the car is about to spawn both a Vanquish Zagato Volante convertible and a permanently roofless Vanquish Zagato Speedster.

Both cars are expected to be revealed during the 2017 Monterey Car Week in mid-August.

Aston Martin has already previewed the convertible and today we have our first look at the speedster courtesy of a prototype spotted just outside Aston Martin’s Nürburgring test center.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato concept, 2016 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Enlarge Photo

We know this is the Vanquish Zagato Speedster because of the massive buttresses behind the cabin. There’s also the fact that the driver was cruising around without a roof despite torrential rain.

In contrast, the Vanquish Zagato Volante will feature the automated soft-top roof found on the regular Vanquish Volante.

Aston Martin is only building 99 Vanquish Zagato coupes. An equal number of Vanquish Zagato Volante convertibles are planned. The Vanquish Zagato Speedster, however, is expected to be built in a smaller run of just 28 examples.

All three feature special design touches penned by Italian design house Zagato, with the standout feature being the “bladed'” LED taillights. The cars also receive a 592-horsepower version of Aston Martin’s outgoing 5.9-liter V-12. That’s 24 more horses than the regular Vanquish, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in around 3.5 seconds.