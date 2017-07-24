2018 Ford Mustang GT does 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds, has 460 horsepower

Follow Joel Add to circle



Ford's been playing the slow-drip game with information about the refreshed 2018 Mustang, but on Monday it finally revealed the tidbits enthusiasts truly care about: power and performance figures.

The big news is output of the GT model with the revised 5.0-liter V-8 is now up to 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. As previously mentioned, it's available with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Of course, those who #GiveAShift can still opt for a 6-speed manual to row their own as God intended.

While quiet on the new redline, an image shows the new Mustang GT should rev to a lovely 7,500 rpm.

Ford claims that when equipped with the new 10-speed automatic transmission the GT can run a 0-60 mph sprint in under four seconds by utilizing a new Drag Strip mode.The Blue Oval is quick to point out that this achievement means the Mustang GT is now quicker than a Porsche 911 Carrera.

Of course, several less expensive cars are quicker than the not-so-cheap Porsche 911 Carrera, including the Chevrolet Camaro SS and Corvette, and the Dodge Hellcats.

The new Drag Strip mode is said to deliver "peak engine torque and horsepower straight through" the run when using the 10-speed automatic transmission. How, you might ask? Ford only says engine torque doesn't drop when shifting. Whether that means it uses magic beans or not, we'll have to reach our own conclusions, but we'll find out and report back when more information becomes available.

The new Mustang GT will also be available with "custom-designed" Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S when buyers choose the Performance package.

EcoBoost-powered 2018 Mustangs get a power bump, too. They now have 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. That represents an increase of 30 pound-feet in the torque department while horsepower remains steady.

Opting for the 4-cylinder Mustang won't put you in a penalty box, as Ford claims a 0-60 mph sprint of under 5 seconds. And let's not forget that Ford already told us the new turbo-4 Mustang will have line-lock.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the 2018 Ford Mustang as we near its launch later this fall.